The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gospel Haven Mennonite Church
6871 State Route 241
Millersburg, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gospel Haven Mennonite Church
6871 State Route 241
Millersburg, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Gospel Haven Mennonite Church
6871 State Route 241
Millersburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN SCHLABACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN J. SCHLABACH


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN J. SCHLABACH Obituary
Susan J. Schlabach

91, of Mount Hope, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek. She was born in Holmes County on October 17, 1928 to the late Jonas and Anna (Beachy) Miller and married Abe M. Schlabach on February 10, 1949. He died November 10, 2002. Susan was a member of Gospel Haven Mennonite Church and provided transportation for the Amish community.

She is survived by children: Monroe (Esta) Schlabach of Millersburg, Leroy Schlabach of Walnut Creek, Delbert (Norma) Schlabach of Berlin, Abe (Laura) Schlabach, Jr. of Millersburg, Henry (Martha) Schlabach of Millersburg, Emma (Duane) Miller of Sugarcreek, Ida Schlabach of Fredericksburg, Steve Schlabach of Berlin; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Schlabach of Montezuma, Ga.; sister, Anna (Mike) Yoder; brother-in-law, Levi Stutzman; sister-in-law, Anna Miller; 20 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Marty, Firman, and Joseph; daughter, Lydia; grandchildren, Kayla and Tyson; sisters, Amanda Hershberger, Malinda Miller, Sarah Stutzman, Ella Miller and Ida Stutzman; and brothers: Eli, Andy, Mose, and Monroe Miller.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday at 10:00 a.m. at Gospel Haven Mennonite Church, 6871 State Route 241, Millersburg (Benton), with Pastor Sam Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the church. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
Download Now