Susan J. Schlabach
91, of Mount Hope, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek. She was born in Holmes County on October 17, 1928 to the late Jonas and Anna (Beachy) Miller and married Abe M. Schlabach on February 10, 1949. He died November 10, 2002. Susan was a member of Gospel Haven Mennonite Church and provided transportation for the Amish community.
She is survived by children: Monroe (Esta) Schlabach of Millersburg, Leroy Schlabach of Walnut Creek, Delbert (Norma) Schlabach of Berlin, Abe (Laura) Schlabach, Jr. of Millersburg, Henry (Martha) Schlabach of Millersburg, Emma (Duane) Miller of Sugarcreek, Ida Schlabach of Fredericksburg, Steve Schlabach of Berlin; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Schlabach of Montezuma, Ga.; sister, Anna (Mike) Yoder; brother-in-law, Levi Stutzman; sister-in-law, Anna Miller; 20 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Marty, Firman, and Joseph; daughter, Lydia; grandchildren, Kayla and Tyson; sisters, Amanda Hershberger, Malinda Miller, Sarah Stutzman, Ella Miller and Ida Stutzman; and brothers: Eli, Andy, Mose, and Monroe Miller.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday at 10:00 a.m. at Gospel Haven Mennonite Church, 6871 State Route 241, Millersburg (Benton), with Pastor Sam Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the church. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 17, 2020