Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan K. Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan K. Stephens Obituary
Susan K. Stephens

66, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Community Hospice, Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Betty (Cramlet) Stephens and had attended and worked for Starlight Workshop for many years.

She is survived by three sisters, Donna Criss, Rose Stephens and Kathryn Stout; three brothers, James Stephens, Joseph Stephens and Ernest "Bud" Stephens and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where a service celebrating Susan's life will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Kevin Anslow officiating. Following the service, burial will take place in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Susan by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now