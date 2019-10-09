|
|
Susan K. Stephens
66, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Community Hospice, Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Betty (Cramlet) Stephens and had attended and worked for Starlight Workshop for many years.
She is survived by three sisters, Donna Criss, Rose Stephens and Kathryn Stout; three brothers, James Stephens, Joseph Stephens and Ernest "Bud" Stephens and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where a service celebrating Susan's life will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Kevin Anslow officiating. Following the service, burial will take place in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Susan by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 9, 2019