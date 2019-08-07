|
Susan Mary Crenner
56, of Sugarcreek, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home. She was born in New Kensington, PA on May 4, 1963 to Susan C. (Chobanian) Halupa of Upper Burrell, PA and the late John Halupa and married Daniel Crenner on July 7, 1984. He survives. She was a homemaker and a member of The Summit Church in Dover.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Hope Grace Crenner of the home and Melissa (Brian) Kintzel of Cheektowaga, New York; 2 grandchildren Amy Page Kintzel and Katrina Kenneweg both of New York; and her mother-in-law Patricia Crenner-Tatman of Arvada, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her father.
Services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Summit Church, 302 E. Slingluff in Dover with Pastor Dennis Shearer officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Garden in Dover. Friends may call on Thursday 4-7 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or The Summit Church 302 E. Slingluff, Dover, Ohio 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 7, 2019