Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
SUSAN P. WILSON


SUSAN P. WILSON Obituary
Susan P. Wilson 1949-2019

69, of East Sparta, died Thursday March 7, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care in Canton. Born May 18, 1949 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Alberta (Burkhart) Widder. She was a registered pediatric nurse and retired from the Margaret Shipley Clinic in Canton.

Susan is survived by her husband, Jerry Wilson, whom she married February 24, 1973. Also surviving are her children, Tonya (Kirby) Bell of Austin, Texas and Matthew (Angel) Wilson of Lancaster, Ohio; two grandchildren, Peyton and Lauren Wilson; and a brother, Dave (Cinda) Widder of Westerville. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Mike Widder; and a sister, Patricia Gill.

Funeral services will be held Monday March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Pastor Scott Simmons will officiate and burial will follow in Ft. Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 8, 2019
