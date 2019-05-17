|
Susan Rae "Susy" Giles 1953-2019
Age 66, of Dover, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Park Village Heath Care Center at Dover following a brief battle with cancer. Born at Cuyahoga Falls on February 21, 1953, Susy was a daughter of the late Dr. Raymond and Jane Bondy Giles and Annie Giles of New Philadelphia. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1971, Susy completed an Associate Degree in Nursing at Kent State Tuscarawas and completed her Bachelor of Nursing at Ashland University. For many years, Susy served as the Office Manager of her father's family practice and later became a home health nurse. Most recently she was employed by Ember Health Care. In addition to being a home health nurse, Susy served as a nurse for the Air National Guard for more than 25 years. Susy loved being with her family and friends, vacationing at the beach, and caring for her dogs, Ozzy and Mattie.
In addition to her step-mother, Susy is survived by two sisters, Patty (Terry) Cotterman of Dover and Barb (Dr. Nicholas) Varrati of Atwood Lake; a nephew, David (Alli) Thompson and their children, Katlyn, Kaden, Carter, Christian, and Camron of New Philadelphia and many cousins. In addition to her mother and father, Susy was preceded in death by a brother, Perry Giles.
The family will greet guests on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2 – 5 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. In keeping with Susy's wishes cremation will follow. Memorial contributions in Susy's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Susy by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 17, 2019