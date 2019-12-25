|
A Christmas
Remembrance of
Susan Wolff
who has been
missing since
March 16, 1982
We've looked for Susan everywhere Through snow filled skies and summer's warm air. We've hunted in the likely places The festive shops, the wind swept beaches. We've searched for Susan night and day And hoped and prayed to find the way To end the pain that keeps repeating Yet found it not, and time was fleeting. And then with such a sudden start We thought to search within our hearts And there, not lost, but warm and
waking. Was Susan's spirit, ours just for the taking.
Missed each day by, Mom, Dad, Brothers, and Best Friend, Julie Nay
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 25, 2019