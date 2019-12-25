Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Wolff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Wolff In Memoriam
A Christmas

Remembrance of

Susan Wolff

who has been

missing since

March 16, 1982



We've looked for Susan everywhere Through snow filled skies and summer's warm air. We've hunted in the likely places The festive shops, the wind swept beaches. We've searched for Susan night and day And hoped and prayed to find the way To end the pain that keeps repeating Yet found it not, and time was fleeting. And then with such a sudden start We thought to search within our hearts And there, not lost, but warm and

waking. Was Susan's spirit, ours just for the taking.





Missed each day by, Mom, Dad, Brothers, and Best Friend, Julie Nay
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -