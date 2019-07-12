Susie A. Keim



92, of Millersburg, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Majora Lane Nursing Home in Millersburg. She was born in Madison County, Ohio on February 13, 1927 to the late Andrew and Katie (Schrock) Yoder and married Albert A. Keim on October 10, 1948. He died on November 28, 2008.



She was a member of Pleasant View Mennonite Church.



She is survived by her children, Gary Keim of Charm, Harold (Esther) Keim of Ragersville, Randy (Frances) Keim of Bunker Hill, LaVern Keim of Port Washington, and Patricia Yoder of Millersburg; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; siblings, Vera Troyer and Esther Thomas both of Goshen, Indiana, Clarence Yoder of Jones, MI, and Mary Picard of Millersburg. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Ron; son-in-law, Ray Yoder; two sisters, Clara Mae Yoder and Verna Jane Rutledge; and an infant sister.



Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Mennonite Church with Pastor Dan Byler officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday 2-5 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to LifeCare Hospice 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691



