Susie Weaver
95, of Sugarcreek died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Oak Pointe Nursing Home in Baltic following a period of declining health. She was born in Millersburg on May 25, 1924 to the late Noah and Susan (Raber) Schrock and married Raymond Weaver on December 2, 1948. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by her sons, Levi Weaver of Sugarcreek and Robert Weaver of Louisiana; brother, Albert Schrock of Charm; sister-in-law, Ruth Schrock of Walnut Creek; and two grandchildren, Kenneth Weaver of Sugarcreek and Sheri (Brian) Williams of Keeling, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sara Jane Weaver; four sisters and three brothers, Mattie, Katie, Mary, Clara, Levi, Crist, and Noah.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Allen N. Miller residence 10592 Miller Road SW, Sugarcreek with Bishop David Beachy officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Auburn Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime after 3 PM on Monday at the Allen N. Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 4, 2019