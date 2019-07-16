|
|
Suzanne C. "Sue" Garabrandt
69, of New Philadelphia, died in Schoenbrunn Healthcare at New Philadelphia on July 13, 2019. Born December 30, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ann R. (Fish) Garabrandt.
Sue is survived by her nephew, Gary (Rhonda) Garabrandt; friends, Debbie Rowland, Bud and Nancy and Donna; cousin, Donnie Garabrandt; and her dogs, Bella and Sassy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Garabrandt, Sr.; and her sister, Shelly Foote.
Private inurnment will take place in the Evergreen Burial Park.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 16, 2019