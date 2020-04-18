Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Suzanne Reed

Suzanne Reed Obituary
Suzanne Reed

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Suzanne Reed passed away at the age of 71 with her family by her side. She was the most caring wife, loving mother, sister, the best grandmother (Memaw) and friend. Suzanne will be forever remembered by her husband, Tim, and her precious children, Ryan (Adina), Randy (Selma), James (Shaina); her three granddaughters, Emma, Noura, and Elise; along with her brothers, Steve, Roger, Dan, and Robert. Suzanne will be remembered by her numerous dear friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gladys Broome; her brothers, John and James Broome; along with her granddaughter, Kensley.

In honoring Suzanne's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory in Dover. To sign an online guestbook, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website by visiting www.tolandherzig.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020
