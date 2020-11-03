1/1
Sylvanus E. "Syl" Hershberger
1919 - 2020
Sylvanus E. "Syl" Hershberger

101, of Walnut Hills Nursing Home passed away peacefully into his Heavenly Reward on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born in Farmerstown on September 25, 1919 to the late Emmanuel E. and Amanda (Troyer) Hershberger and married Mary E. Miller on December 5, 1946. She died on August 24, 2015.

He is survived by his five children, Ann (Mel) Mast of Sarasota, Fla., Paul (Martha) Hershberger of Trail, Freeman (Verba) Hershberger of Sugarcreek, Katie (Paul) Miller of Baltic and Regina Moore of Salineville; 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren complete the family. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by six sisters; two brothers an infant grandchild and one great grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Bethel Fellowship Church on SR 39 near Berlin from 6-8 p.m. with masks requested and social distancing being observed with a no hand-shaking policy being observed. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a Private Family burial will be held at the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bethel Fellowship Church
