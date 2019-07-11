|
Sylvia Curran
94, of Tuscarawas, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Hennis Care Center at Bolivar following a period of declining health. Born in Uhrichsville, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Francis Endrizzi Cattani and a graduate of Uhrichsville High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, special family get-togethers, reading and watching the Cleveland Indians. Sylvia was a devoted member of the St. James Lutheran Church in Tuscarawas and a member of the P.U.S.H Ladies. She was awarded the Solo Pro Deo Award in appreciation for her services to the church.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Rankin of Canton and Chri Collins of Palm Harbor, Fla.; a son, Gregory Curran of Oviedo, Fla.; a sister, Irene Walker of Columbus; a brother, Ernest Cattani of Tuscarawas; seven grandchildren, Michele (Ryan) Maple of Canton, David (Lee) Rankin of Leesburg, Va., Chad (Venessa) Rankin of Cedar Park, Texas, Shannon Curran, Shelby Curran, Brianna Collins and Jimmy Collins all of Florida and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Curran; three sisters, Alice Cattani, Anna Poletti and Clara Schwendiman; and a brother, Gilbert Cattani.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home and Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. James Lutheran Church at Tuscarawas with Rev. A. Wallace Anderson officiating. Burial will be in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery at Tuscarawas. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Hennis Care Center, Garden Section, for their kind and compassionate care and also requests that memorial contributions be made in Sylvia's memory to St. James Lutheran Church, 215 Church Street, P.O. Box 336, Tuscarawas, OH 44682. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Sylvia by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 11, 2019