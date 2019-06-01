|
|
Sylvia Dodez 1921-2019
97, of Navarre, formerly of Massillon, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born September 8, 1921 in Madison County, Ky., she was a daughter of the late William and Lula Jane (Sexton) King. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert H. "Red" Young; second husband, Orin S. Dodez; daughter, Beverly Brain; four siblings; and four half-siblings.
Sylvia was a retired seamstress who had worked at Applecreek State Hospital for a number of years. She is survived by her dear friend, Evelyn Jones, with whom she had resided; stepson, Orin Dodez, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services, officiated by Deacon Lyn Houze, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 1, 2019