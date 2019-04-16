|
|
Sylvia E. Smith
89 of Dover and formerly of North Canton and Dundee, died peacefully, Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Kemper House at Highland Heights, following a period of declining health. Born January 6, 1930 in Waukegan, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Swan and Siri Johansson Hofflander. After graduating high school, Sylvia attended Nursing School. On March 18, 1951, in San Diego, California, she married the love of her life, Dean O. Smith, whom she met at the USO in Waukegan, Illinois. They raised their family in North Canton, living there 35 years before moving to Dundee. She worked as a nurse and had retired from Mercy Medical Center at Canton. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ at Dover and also sang in the church choir. Sylvia, along with her husband, Dean, had also volunteered at the Wilderness Center in Wilmot for more than 20 years.
Sylvia is survived by her three children: Barry (Emily) Smith of Greencove Springs, Florida, Dave (Diane) Smith of Highland Heights, Ohio, and Randy (Lillie) Smith of Columbia, South Carolina; five grandchildren: Derek, Dena, and Danielle Smith, and Kirsten and Cameron Smith; a great-granddaughter, Saylor; a sister, Gladys Babich of Lake Bluff, Illinois; and a brother, Arnold Hofflander of Fernandina Beach, Florida. In addition to her parents and her husband, Sylvia is preceded in death by an infant son, Dennis Smith; and a sister, Sonja Hofflander.
Private graveside services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the North Canton Cemetery at North Canton, Ohio with Rev. Thomas Dunkle officiating. The family suggests instead of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Sylvia by visiting the funeral home's website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 16, 2019