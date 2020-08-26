Tabitha J Crider-Sterns



46, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020 at the Truman Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She was born on Feb. 15, 1974 to the late Norma Garretson Mckinney. She was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School class of 1992. She held a degree as a Pharmacy Technician and she was an ordained minister. She also spent time cooking and donating meals to the community. She was a long life fan of the singer Prince. She enjoyed going to several churches including Light in the Valley and The Branch Church Ohio.



She is survived by one son J'Marea R. Sterns, one sister Jennifer D. Crider, one nephew Darnell E. CriderHarris, several aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and several special friends including ex-husband Victor (Heck) Sterns and Jody Johnson Croft.



On Sept. 12, 2020 a Celebration of Life will be held at the Newcomerstown Moose Lodge 1337 115 W. Canal St. starting at 4pm. Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of her son at the memorial then a bank account will be made up for him.



