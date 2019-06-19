|
|
Tammy Joe Fellers 1964-2019
55, of Tuscarawas, passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, after a bravely fought battle with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma since 2011. Born February 23, 1964 in Dennison, she was a daughter of Joe Ann (Lester) McCue of Dennison and the late Larry Edward McCue.
On July 20, 1985, she married the love of her life, David Joseph Fellers, who survives her along with their children, Brad (Jes), Ethan, Holden (Krisly) and Lucas (companion, Alayna) Fellers, and grandchildren, Jackson and Isabelle Fellers. She is also survived by her siblings, Robin (Ray) Beckett, L. Ed (Sherry) McCue, Jr., Les (Liz) McCue and Connie (Brian) Hillyer; mother-in-law, Trudy Fellers; father-in-law, Tom (Margie) Fellers; brother- and sister-in-law, Tim and Marla Fellers; and many nieces and nephews, as well as her mother. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Thomas "Tombo" Fellers. A lifelong area resident, Tammy was one of the top ten graduates of Claymont High School in 1982, having been a member of the marching band throughout high school. She was then employed by Hardees until the birth of her first child, after which she dedicated her life to her family as a full-time wife, mother and homemaker until her children were grown. While her children were growing up, she enjoyed babysitting for many families. An avid supporter of all of their academic and extracurricular pursuits, she was delighted and proud to see all four of her boys graduated from college. Most recently, she was a teller for DoverPhila Federal Credit Union. She liked to do ceramics and treasured her family vacations to Canada. Tammy will be remembered as someone who was always willing to help out others. She was a longtime member of Park Christian Church in Dennison where she had served as a Sunday school teacher, organist, choir member and member of Phoebe's Friends.
Services, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley, will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, in Park Christian Church in Dennison. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice and in Cleveland.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 19, 2019