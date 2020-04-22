|
|
Tammy L. Malson
50, of Strasburg, passed away from complications related to a suspected blood clot. She was born on May 20, 1969 in Dover and was the daughter of Larry and Sue Schupbach Miller also of Strasburg. Tammy was a 1987 graduate of Strasburg High School and received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Kent State University in 1992. Following graduation, she started her career at Akron General Medical Center in the ICU, where she would work for the next 18 years. For the past 10 years, Tammy has been an RN at the Crystal Clinic in Akron. She was an avid photographer, gardener and outdoor enthusiast who loved the adventures of camping, backpacking and hiking. Tammy had a zest for life, a great sense of humor and a knack for making people feel welcome because of her warm and caring spirit. Her greatest joy was being a mother; Daniel and Lauren were the center of her world. She never missed a track meet, softball game, awards ceremony, scouting event or other activities in which her children were involved. She was also a life member of the Strasburg United Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Tammy is also survived by her children, Daniel and Lauren Malson of the home; brother, Keith (Georgia Beach) Miller of North Canton; companion, Dean Telle; and a large extended family.
Private family services will be held. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Strasburg is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Tammy may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Strasburg.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020