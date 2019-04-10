|
Tanny Lee Stutz Coventry
age 53, passed away at Trinity Hospital Twin City April 5, 2019 due to cardiac arrest and diabetes. She was the daughter of Deryl Stutz and Jane Kreinbihl Doolin.
Surviving are her children; Troy (Joy) Coventry and April Coventry; grandchildren, Harlee, Zane, Dria, Raven and Sparro; siblings, Scott (Lisa) Stutz, Tim (Karen) Stutz, Deryl (Tara) Ames, Craig (Misty) Stutz, Juston Stutz, Jason (Nicole) Stutz, Jessica (Chris) Pressley, Jimmy Stutz, Mike (Liz) Davis and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Mary and Ellis Stutz, maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Ed Kreinbihl, and a granddaughter.
A Celebration of her life will be held at the Nazarene Church in Uhrichvsille on Friday April 12th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Services will follow at 6:00 p.m.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019