Tatum Lynn Britton
Newborn son of Troy Britton and Brianna Amos, passed away August 6, 2019.
Tatum is survived by his grandparents, Scott & Tracy Britton of Bolivar, Tammy Amos of Massillon, and Mike Amos of Canton; great-grandparents, Jeffery Lynn and Liney McKinney of New Milton, W.Va., Keith and Lora Britton of Bolivar, Elisabeth Britton of Barnesville, Pa., Rich and Betty Ramsey of Massillon. Tatum was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, George and Mildred Amos, Sr., and Jim Shafer.
Private burial will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Canton, where baby Tate will be laid to rest with his great-grandparents, George and Mildred Amos, Sr., and his Aunt Sharon and Aunt Minnie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dover Phila Credit Union – Tatum Lynn Britton Memorial Fund – 617 West High Ave, New Phila., OH 44663 or at any Dover Phila Federal Credit Union branch. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tatum by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 16, 2019