Teresa L. Pfister
55, of Dover passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at New Dawn Rehab and Healthcare Center. Born on Sept. 20, 1964, in Millersburg. She was the daughter of Robert and Mary Jane (Ebersole) Smith. She was preceded in death by her mother. Teresa was a graduate of the Garaway High School class of 1982. For the past 35 years, she worked at Genie Overhead Door in Baltic. She enjoyed crafts and gardening, but above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her father, Robert, she will be sadly missed by her daughter, Michelle Pfister (fiance, Tyler Espenschied) of Dover; her son, Matthew Pfister of Dover; her grandchildren, Zenik Patchan and Zyler Berry of Dover; along with her brothers, David Smith and Brian Smith both of Fresno.
Friends are invited to gather at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. A meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center following the visitation. In honoring Teresa's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover following visitation. To sign an online guestbook for Teresa, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 8, 2020