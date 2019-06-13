|
|
Teresita Jane "Terry" Miller
Age 77, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Inn at Northwood Village following a period of declining health. Born in the family home at New Philadelphia on November 25, 1941, Terry was a daughter of the late Michael Seibold and Anna Cihon Fox. She graduated from St. Joseph at Dover and briefly worked in a doctor's office prior to starting her career in the banking industry. She started as a teller with the former Reeves Bank and ultimately retired as a Branch Manager from Huntington Bank. Terry was an active member of the Libra-Cura Chapter of CCL, the LCBA, T-4-C, the Red Hat Society and a volunteer with Share -A- Christmas for many years. She enjoyed crafting projects, cross stitch, sewing, working in her flower gardens, reading, collecting pig figurines and memorabilia, attending country music concerts with her family and was known for her quick wit and sense of humor.
Terry will be missed by her children, Matthew (Kim Smith) Miller of Canal Fulton and Kristin (Dean) McClune of Denver, Colo., a step-granddaughter, Caley (Casey) Helget of Utah and her step-great-grandchildren, Harper and Waylen. Also surviving are her siblings, Antonia Conn, Barbara Young, Christine Stevenson, and William (Jill) Seibold; sisters-in-law, Jo Anne Seibold and Linda Miller all of New Philadelphia as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Seibold and two brothers-in-law, Tom Conn and Tommy Young.
The family will greet guests on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 1-2 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Fr. Jeff Coning will lead a service celebrating Terry's life in the funeral home's chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Instead of floral contributions, the family requests memorial contributions in Terry's name be directed to The 408 9th Street SW, Canton, OH 44707, The Parkinson's Disease Association 710 W. 168th Street, New York, NY 10032, or to T-4-C Share a Christmas, 1458 5th Street NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Terry by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 13, 2019