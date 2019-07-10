Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
TERRI DODD


1951 - 2019
TERRI DODD Obituary
Terri Dodd

Age 68 of Strasburg, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Meadow Wind Health Care Center. She was born January 7, 1951, the daughter of Charles and Erma (McCaslin) Baker. Terri graduated from Fairless High School in 1969 and Tusco Beauty College.

Terri is survived by her mother, Erma Baker; daughter, Johanna Williams, son, Robert (Wendy) Williams; grandchildren, Aaron, Hayley, Kaine, Spencer, and Sawyer; two sisters, Renee Baker and Becky Baker-Welch and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Baker and her husband, Richard Dodd.

A private service will be held by the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Meadow Wind Health Care and Crossroads Hospice for their care. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Times Reporter on July 10, 2019
