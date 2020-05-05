Terri J. Meckley
49, of Newcomerstown passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by family following a lifelong illness. She was born Sept. 13, 1970 in Cambridge to the late Don and Virginia (Ross) Meckley.
She is survived by her daughter, Shala Paige (Brennen) Walker of Plainfield; her sister, Cindy Marker of the home; as well as her niece and great-niece, Nikki and Katie Striker also of the home. Also surviving are her sisters, Debi Breeden of Cambridge, Dawn Fries, Ruth Woodby and Patti Free, all of Newcomerstown; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Bill Striker and Michael Elliott. She was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Harold Fries and Charlie Woodby; her nephew, Billy Breeden; special friend, Anthony Harper; and many, many others. She was a loving caretaker in the nursing field for 25 years. Her patients meant as much to her as family. She was an amazing and devoted mother, aunt and an all around great woman.
Due to the stay-at-home order, graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association PO Box 1131, Fairfax, VA 22038-1131. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on May 5, 2020.