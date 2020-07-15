1/1
Terry A. Watterson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry A. Watterson, Sr.

age 95 of Holiday, Fla., passed away on July 4, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio to the late Reich L. and Irene Padgett Watterson, survived by his wife Sue of 40 years. Terry started for the Pennsylvania Railroad on Jan. 19, 1944 and retired from Conrail after 42 years of service on Jan. 25, 1986. Terry volunteered for Hospice for many years until he lost his sight. Terry was a member of the Masonic Lodge #431 William McKinley. He was a member of the Elks #2284, Moose, American Legion and the V. F. W. He enjoyed dancing every dance when he could, and playing cards anytime he could arrange it.

He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Watterson Jr; brother, Dr. Reich L. Watterson. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (John) Roberson of Massillon, Ohio; step sons, Randy (Sandy) Grewell of Summerville, S.C., and Alan (Laurie) Grewell of New Philadelphia, Ohio; grandchildren, Marc (Kim) Watterson of Uniontown, Ohio, Kim (Jeff) Harfh of Florida, Joni (Cullen) Factor and Kati Roberson; step grandchildren, Amanda Vance of Canton, Ohio, Adam (Kristy) Grewell of Girard, Ohio, Ryan (Tiffany) Grewell of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Katie (Michael) Stickney of Springfield, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Ashleigh and Auston Watterson, Ellie and Hudson Factor and Terry and Tommy Stenger; step great-grandchildren, Natalee and Zachary Zorzi, Addison, Logan and Luke Grewell, Ryleigh and Dallas Grewell and Lennon Stickney, and step great-great-grandson, Ky'Aye; numerous nieces and nephews.

Grave services at a later date. Those who wish can make a donation to Hospice, in Terry's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
4910 Bartelt Road
Holiday, FL 34690
(727) 937-7555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved