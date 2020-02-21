|
Terry Allen Lawver
64, of Port Washington, passed away in his home after a long 9 year battle with multiple sclerosis and a short fight with cancer. A son of Dorothy (Garrett) Dyer and the late Chalmers Ted Lawver, Terry was born Nov. 20, 1955 at Dennison, Ohio. Terry graduated from Indian Valley South High School in 1974. Then on Sept. 4, 1982, he married the love of his life, the former, Jamie Sue Foraker. Together the couple owned and operated a successful landscaping company called Stix & Stones Landscaping. He was an avid sports fan who loved participating in football and basketball, and even more so, golf and billiards. He was a member of Village Baptist Church at West Lafayette.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie Lawver; his mother and step father, Dorothy and Wayne Dyer; his daughters, Dawn Edwards and her husband, Kene and Jory Page Lawver and her companion, Cody Stull; a grandson, Jimmy Everett; a great-granddaughter, Everleigh Everett; his brothers, Ted (Tina) Lawver and David (Tammy) Dyer and several nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his father; his son, Cody Allen Lawver and a brother, Daniel Lee Lawver.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Terry's life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor AC Dockery officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery at Port Washington. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Terry by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Terry's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 21, 2020