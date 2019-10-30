|
|
In Memory of Terry Burrier
A Loving Husband
and Dad
4/8/1946 - 10/30/2014
It has been five years since you left our side. We miss you more and more as years go by and wishing you could be with us by our sides. Your favorite season of the year is here. A time to enjoy God's beauty with the changing of the leaves. Terry, I miss our long drives together to Salt Fork during the fall. We remember your little garden that you took great pride in growing your tomatoes, sunflowers and little pumpkins. We often think of the time we spent going to the Tuscarawas County Fair as a family. Dad, I always had so much fun, when I was a kid going on the rides with you. Our favorite one was driving the bumper cars. During Halloween season, I look back on the exciting times I had when you took me trick-or-treating. We remember how much you like eating your candy corn. You are thought of each and everyday. Your memories give us comfort when we think about you today.
We Love You
Your wife, Elaine
and your daughter, Sherry
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019