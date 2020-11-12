Terry L. Brick
71, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, November 8, 2020, in the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital after becoming ill at home. Born May 1, 1949, he was a son of the late Milton R. and Ruth Brick. Terry graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1967, prior to beginning his career with the former Joy Manufacturing. Terry was drafted into the United States Army and served in the 1st Infantry Division "Big Red One" during Vietnam. He was stationed in Vietnam from May of 1969 through April of 1970, completing his military career as a Sergeant. After completing his service to our country, Terry began his career with the City of New Philadelphia, working with the street department. He retired in 2016 with 31 years of service. He was a member of the New Philadelphia Elks #510, the First United Church of Christ in New Philadelphia, and the New Philadelphia V.F.W. Post #1445. He was also a member of the Elks bowling league for a number of years.
Terry will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Paula Hines, with whom he wed on May 22, 1971; his sons, Derek (Christine) Brick of Strasburg and Heath (Bekah) Brick of New Lexington; grandchildren, Rachel Brick, Hollis and Peyton Brick; mother-in-law, Vivian Hines; sisters, Diane (Harold) Davis of Marysville and Debbie (Mark) Carpenter of Navarre; brother, Gary Brick of New Philadelphia; and sister-in-law, April Brick of New Philadelphia; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by his sister, Judy Brick; brother, Fritz Brick; sister-in-law, Ginny Brick; brother-in-law, Homer Hartke; his father-in-law, Herbert "Zeke" Hines; and his chocolate lab, Bosco.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Terry's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Friends are invited to send the family a personal condolence and sign the online guest registry located at www.GeibCares.com
.