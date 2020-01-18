|
|
Terry L. Moore
69, of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, in Schoenbrunn Health Care at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, he was that son of the late Thomas and Jeanette (Kaderly) Moore. Terry was a 1969 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and had retired after working more than 30 years as a heavy equipment operator with Ohio Operating Engineers.
Surviving are a daughter, Shari (William) Dine of New Philadelphia; a son, Ryan Moore of Strasburg; two grandchildren, Brianna Dine of New Philadelphia and Chase Yenny of Massillon and a sister Gaylynne Hilton of New Philadelphia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Moore.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Terry's life will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. In keeping with Terry's wishes, following the funeral service, his body is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and a private burial will take place in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either Community Hospice or Crossroads Hospice in Terry's memory. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Terry by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 18, 2020