Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry L. Moore Obituary
Terry L. Moore

69, of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, in Schoenbrunn Health Care at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, he was that son of the late Thomas and Jeanette (Kaderly) Moore. Terry was a 1969 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and had retired after working more than 30 years as a heavy equipment operator with Ohio Operating Engineers.

Surviving are a daughter, Shari (William) Dine of New Philadelphia; a son, Ryan Moore of Strasburg; two grandchildren, Brianna Dine of New Philadelphia and Chase Yenny of Massillon and a sister Gaylynne Hilton of New Philadelphia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Moore.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Terry's life will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. In keeping with Terry's wishes, following the funeral service, his body is to be cremated through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory and a private burial will take place in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either Community Hospice or Crossroads Hospice in Terry's memory. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Terry by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -