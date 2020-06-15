Terry L. Stocker67, of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the family farm. Born in Dover on October 17, 1952, he was the son of Margaret (Couts) Stocker of Sugarcreek and the late L. Vernon Stocker. Terry was a 1971 graduate of Garaway High School. He spent his lifetime working in the agricultural field. As a young man, he worked at Belden Brick, and ultimately finished his career with the company at retirement. Additionally, Terry worked for Brewster and Goshen Dairy as a field representative. In addition to his professional career at the dairies and brick company, Terry loved tending to and working on his wife's family farm in Oldtown Valley. He was also a supportive father always present at his children's activities and loved sports, especially golf and basketball.Terry is survived by his wife, the former Sharon Spring; his mother, Margaret Stocker of Sugarcreek; his children, Chad (Nikki) Stocker and Elizabeth Stocker, both of New Philadelphia; his granddaughter, Paisley; his siblings, Kevin (Connie) Stocker of Strasburg and Bonnie Stocker of Baltic; his brother and sister-in-law, Gary (Patty) Spring of Stow; and several nieces andnephews.A private service will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia on Tuesday with Rev. Hugh Berry officiating. A public graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Terry's memory may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3640 Oldtown Valley Rd. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website.