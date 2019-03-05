Home

Terry Louis Mitchell

Terry Louis Mitchell Obituary
Terry Louis Mitchell 1944-2019

74, of Dennison passed away at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia on March 03, 2019 following a brief illness. Born November 12, 1944 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Louis Coy and Georgia Lavina (Adams) Mitchell. Terry attended Dennison High School and served his country in the United States Army Reserve. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting.

Surviving are his siblings, Joan (Don) Wagner, Jack Lee (Lynda) Mitchell, and Donald (Shelva) Mitchell; 5 nieces; and 3 nephews. He is preceded in death by a sister, Pauline "Polly" Carter; brother, Michael Mitchell; and five nephews.

Services for Terry, officiated by Rev. Kermit Hall, will be held at 1 pm on Thursday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Calling hours will one hour prior, from 12 pm to 1 pm. Burial will follow in Gnadenhutten's Clay-Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019
