|
|
Terry Sheaffer
age 76, passed away Monday July 29 at his residence. He was the son of the late Francis and Wilma Sheaffer.
He was a Navy Veteran, a machinist and a carpenter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards with his buddies.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Sheaffer. He is survived by his two sons, Tracy and Brian, a daughter, Chris and one grandchild, Kristina.
A Military Service will be held at East End Cemetery by the Airport on Friday, August 10 at 1 PM.
The family wishes to thank Hospice for all their help during this time.
Contributions can by made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019