Terry Wells
Terry Wells

79, of Bolivar, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born on May 18, 1941, in Jerusalem, Ohio to the late Dory and Florence (Murphy) Wells. He enjoyed watching old westerns and going camping with his brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Myron Wells and David K. Wells. Terry is survived by his daughters, Angie (Todd Dapoz) Crites of Dover and Lori (Lance Roberson) Troyer of Dover; two granddaughters; siblings, Carol Riley of North Ridge, Ohio, Rosie Fowler of Barnesville and Larry (Sandy) Wells of Canton; and many nieces and nephews.

Private inurnment will take place at Bush Cemetery in Malaga, Ohio. Care is entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 North Chestnut Street, Barnesville, Ohio.

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home
319 N Chestnut St
Barnesville, OH 43713
(740) 425-1616
