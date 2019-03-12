|
Theda L. Yackey 1941-2019
77, of Dover and a longtime resident of Strasburg died Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Hennis Care Centre following a period of declining health. She was born April 29, 1941 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Witmer) Bender. Theda retired in 2005 as librarian for the Strasburg Franklin Schools where she worked for over 30 years. She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Philadelphia and the Charles Hofer American Legion Auxiliary in Strasburg. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Clyde W. Yackey who preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2011. They were married on Nov. 26, 1964. She will be sadly missed by her two sons, Jon (companion, Jacinda) Yackey of Sugarcreek and Doug (Angie) Yackey of Dover; four grandchildren, Joshua, Austin, Zackery, and Alexis and a step grandson, Everett; a brother, Dr. David R. Bender of Washington D.C. and sisters in law, Edna (Gary) Smith of Strasburg and Edyth McCaslin of Dover. She was preceded in death by two sisters in law, Dalene Domer and Elizabeth Yackey. Theda will be cremated and laid to rest in the East Sparta Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Philadelphia followed by a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Nellis officiating. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Theda may visit the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 202 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or the Strasburg Branch of the Tuscarawas County Library, 356 5th St. S.W., Strasburg, OH 44680.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2019