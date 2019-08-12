|
Thelma "Carol" Bourne
79, of Newcomerstown went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 6:15 a.m. at her home. She was a loving mother, wonderful cook, enjoyed spending time in her beautiful flower gardens, enjoyed sitting on her porch watching the birds, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Flat Ridge Church where she taught Sunday School and enjoyed serving the Lord. She was born August 7, 1940 in Tuscarawas County. She was the daughter of the late Alvin (1916-1950) and Arletta (Yarnell) Art (1921-1940). Surviving are two sons, Tommy C. Bourne and wife, Susan of Newcomerstown, Timmy T. Bourne and wife, Amy of Coshocton; three daughters, Teresa A. Bourne of the home, Tammy L. Davis and husband, Rich of Philo, Tracy Bourne and friend, Steven White of New Philadelphia; seven grandchildren, Kyle and Nathaniel Bourne, Sarah and Brian Bourne, Marlayna and Evan McIntire, Connor Davis, Alexandra and Jeff Smith, Shyann Boone and Jared Boone. Seven great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Kylee, JayLynn, Weslee, Ryder, Vincent and Nova complete the family. Three brothers, Alvin and Debbie Art of Newcomerstown, Ernie Art of Plainfield, Charles and Linda Art of West Lafayette. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Robert Bourne whom she married June 8, 1958; her parents; and many loving aunts and uncles.
Services will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home.
Addy Funeral Home
740-498-8111
