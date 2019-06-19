|
|
Thelma E. Carroll 1924-2019
94, of Dover, passed away June 17, 2019, in Park Village Care Center at Dover under the care of Great Lakes Hospice following a period of declining health. Born in Brilliant, Ohio, on September 1, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Merle and Clair Rozella (Robinson) Stubbins. Following graduation from Bowerston High School, she began employment at Penn's Department Store and Mine and Safety Device in Bowerston. During WWII, she worked at Goodyear Aircraft in Uhrichsville as a Rosie the Riveter. She married her high school sweetheart and late husband, John R. Carroll on November 29, 1946 in Deersville, Ohio. They celebrated their 59th anniversary before his passing in 2006. Together, they operated John R. Carroll Trucking and Excavating for over 50 years. Thelma was the secretary, treasurer, and parts runner. She had been a 4-H advisor for six years and held various offices in the PTO. Thelma enjoyed playing cards, board games, bowling and golf. She was very proud of the hole-in-one at Atwood Golf Course. John and Thelma wintered in Florida for 27 years before deciding to make it their home. She enjoyed her many friends at Oak Grove Village in Trenton, Fla. She was a wonderful daughter and daughter-in-law who cared for her parents and her mother and father-in-law.
Thelma will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda (Harry Thomas II) Simon of Strasburg; her grandchildren, Tiffini Simon and Scot (Kaitlin) Simon; and great-grandchildren, Dominic Wright, Elle Simon, and Sidney Simon.
Cremation care has been entrusted to Geib Funeral Service in Dover. A private graveside service will be held in Bowerston at Longview Cemetery beside her husband. To share condolences and light a candle in Thelma's memory, please visit the funeral home web site at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 19, 2019