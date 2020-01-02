|
|
Thelma H. Maurer "Together Again"
86, of Dover, died on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Union Hospital in Dover following a brief illness. Born on March 20, 1933, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Oma Beaver. On Sept. 9, 1951, she married Glenn Maurer, who preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Dale (Rosalee) Beaber; brothers-in-law, Paul Miller and Glen Ritenour. Thelma was a member of the Church of New Hope in Dover. She enjoyed making teddy bears out of clothing for people who lost a loved one. She also made blankets for nursing homes. Thelma loved everyone and was a friend to anyone.
She leaves behind four daughters, Kathy (Paulo) Morris of Dover, Judy (Daniel) Troyer of Dover, Linda (Steve) Archer of New Philadelphia, Ida (Tim) Todd of Mineral City; two sons, Dale (Barbara) Maurer of Salem, and Ronald (Shelly) Maurer of Dover; 11 grandchildren, Amy Andrews, Joseph Maurer, Vaiala and Paulo G. Fitimaleula, Kevin Morris, Harriet Morris, Sarah Stone, Billy Archer, Jenny Reynolds, Molly Sears, and Ben Maurer; 36 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Miller, and Betty (Bob) Lovelace; along with her brother, Glen (Barb) Beaber.
Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will be next to Glenn at Ridgecrest Memory Gardens in Dover. A reception will be held at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center following the committal service. To sign an online guestbook for Thelma, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Church of New Hope, 3374 Schneiders Crossing Rd NW, Dover, OH 44622 or the , 10501 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020