Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
(740) 254-4200
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Koch Funeral Home - Gnadenhutten
244 N. Walnut St.
Gnadenhutten, OH 44629
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Affolter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Leona Betleyoun Affolter


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thelma Leona Betleyoun Affolter Obituary
Thelma Leona Betleyoun Affolter 1956-2019

63, of Gnadenhutten died late Tuesday night of March 12, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. Thelma was born in Akron to the late Amos LeRoy and Sara "Sally" Lavelle Betleyoun on January 1, 1956. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, working in her flower gardens, and painting ceramics. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Affolter, whom she was married to for thirty five years, on March 13, 2009. They were married on April 21, 1973. Also preceding are brothers Russ, Jim, and Dick Betleyoun; sisters, Becky DeVore and Debbie Betleyoun; a granddaughter, Madison Affolter; and a daughter-in-law, Lorie Affolter. Surviving are three children, Richard Affolter of Gnadenhutten, Crystal (Kevin) Spencer of Canton, and Joe (Lynnette) Affolter of Uhrichsville; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Betleyoun; and numerous in-laws; nieces and nephews.

Services for Thelma will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. held at Koch Funeral Home, LLC, 244 N. Walnut Street, Gnadenhutten, OH 44629. Officiating the service will be Pastor Ryan Cockrill. Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Rush Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left for the family at

www.kochfhgnaden.com

Koch, Gnadenhutten

740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now