|
|
Thelma Leona Betleyoun Affolter 1956-2019
63, of Gnadenhutten died late Tuesday night of March 12, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. Thelma was born in Akron to the late Amos LeRoy and Sara "Sally" Lavelle Betleyoun on January 1, 1956. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, working in her flower gardens, and painting ceramics. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Affolter, whom she was married to for thirty five years, on March 13, 2009. They were married on April 21, 1973. Also preceding are brothers Russ, Jim, and Dick Betleyoun; sisters, Becky DeVore and Debbie Betleyoun; a granddaughter, Madison Affolter; and a daughter-in-law, Lorie Affolter. Surviving are three children, Richard Affolter of Gnadenhutten, Crystal (Kevin) Spencer of Canton, and Joe (Lynnette) Affolter of Uhrichsville; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Betleyoun; and numerous in-laws; nieces and nephews.
Services for Thelma will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. held at Koch Funeral Home, LLC, 244 N. Walnut Street, Gnadenhutten, OH 44629. Officiating the service will be Pastor Ryan Cockrill. Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Rush Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left for the family at
www.kochfhgnaden.com
Koch, Gnadenhutten
740-254-4200
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019