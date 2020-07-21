1/1
Thelma Ruth Howard-Johnson
1924 - 2020
Thelma Ruth Howard-Johnson

96, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Country Club Retirement Center in Dover. Born April 5, 1924 in Tuscarawas County, near Gnadenhutten, she was the last surviving child of the late Dewey Franklin and Thelma Lucille (Swauger) Warner, having been preceded in death by her siblings, Viola Myers, Opal Jones, Dean Roup, and Bill Warner. A graduate of Tuscarawas High School, Ruth was an area resident for much of her life with the exception of about ten years when she lived in Tampa, Florida. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who loved family gatherings and reunions. Ruth also enjoyed embroidery and loved playing Bingo and cards.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her children, Carolyn Matthews, Lela (Richard) Hill, Harold (Chris) Howard Jr., and Joyce Flowers; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Howard; daughters, Linda Barr and Thelma Mae Howard; sons-in-law, Kenny Barr and Dale Matthews; two infant children; and two grandchildren.

In the interest of public health, a private, family service, officiated by Pastor Doug Kilchenman, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, which may be viewed by following the link at www.lindseyfh.com. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.


Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 21, 2020.
