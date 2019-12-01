|
Theodore J. "Ted" Demattio
88, of New Philadelphia, passed away November 28, 2019 at his home following an apparent heart attack. Born in Midvale on December 8, 1930, he was the son of the late Ludwig V. and Anna (Mattevi) Demattio. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1948, Ted was scouted by and signed with the Detroit Tigers through spring training. Ted joined the United States Army in 1951 where he served as a combat engineer, and was honorably discharged in 1953 with three bronze stars. Professionally, Ted worked for Gradall, retiring in 1990 having served there for 40 years in the test lab as a senior technician. His love for baseball continued throughout his lifetime and was inducted in the Cy Young Oldtimers Baseball Association in 1997. He was also a past president of the New Philadelphia Minor League Baseball. Additionally, Ted was a member of Sacred Heart Church, a life member of both the Elks Lodge #510 and the VFW Post #1445, and was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus and the Foresters.
Ted is survived by his wife, Rose Barnish of New Philadelphia; his children, Jeffrey (Vickie) of South Carolina, Douglas (Becky) of New Philadelphia, and Colleen (Dan) Hostetler of New Philadelphia, Gregory (Kim) and Michael (Michelle) both of New Philadelphia; his step-children, Beth (Scott) Donaldson of Mentor, Terri Reidenbach of New Philadelphia, and Ted (Karen) Barnish of Reynoldsburg; his siblings, Virginia Adams of Columbus, and Samuel (Joan) Mascotti of New Philadelphia; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in passing by his first wife, Doris Ann Fellers, who he married in 1952 and died in 1986; and his siblings, Dora (Dewie) Lacy and Loretta Herron.
A memorial mass will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church followed by inurnment in Calvary Cemetery. Those unable to attend may send the family personal condolences by signing the online guest registry located at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 1, 2019