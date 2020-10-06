1/1
THEODORE S. LIPINSKI
Theodore S. Lipinski

passed away at home on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1939, in Torrington, CT, and was the son of the late Theodore J.

Lipinski and Victoria (Ostrowski) Lipinski. He graduated from Torrington High School in 1957. He joined the United States Navy and served four years being stationed in Hawaii, Japan, and Midway Island; he was honorably discharged August 30, 1961. Ted was employed for United Airlines in flight dispatch and customer service for 39 years and 11 months.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rebecca Wallace Lipinski; sons, Gregory and his wife Corrin of Longmont, CO, Douglas and his wife Melissa of Anchorage, AK. He was Dziadek (Polish for Grandpa) to four grandsons: Aiden, Eli, Owen, and Gavin; and also leaves his brother, Robert and sister-in-law, Mary Ann and their son Travis. He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Natasha Jane.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Deersville United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery, Deersville, Ohio. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For online condolences, please visit: www.clark-kirkland-barr.com

Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, 740-942-2650

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
(740) 942-2650
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc

