THEOPHILUS TED HOFFNER Jr.
1956 - 2020
Theophilus "Ted" Hoffner, Jr.

64, of Sugarcreek, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. He was born in Hamilton County, New Jersey on January 1, 1956 to the late Theophilus and Marion Naioma (Matthias) Hoffner, Sr.; and married Brenda Whitmore on September 1, 1999. She survives. He has been a truck driver for 46 years and most recently was a driver for Berner Trucking in Dover. He has served with the National Guard and was formerly a volunteer firefighter with the Wilmot and East Sparta Departments.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Russell (Christine) Hoffner of Florida, Anita (Justin) Wallace of Georgia, Amanda Stanley of New Philadelphia, and Sara Flaherty of Texas; 10 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Bobby" Flaherty.

Public graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at East Lawn Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
