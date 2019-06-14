|
Theresa J. Morgan 1934-2019
85, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born April 4, 1934 in Dover, Ohio to the late Louis and Jennie Monte.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; brothers, Emmett Semple and Joseph Monte; granddaughter, Jessica Morgan. Theresa is survived by her children, Randy (Jeannie) Mathias, Julie Sisco, Susan Morgan and Cindy (Tim) Beck; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; brother, Henry (Scharlene) Monte.
The family will receive friends (TONIGHT) Friday, June 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Times Reporter on June 14, 2019