|
|
Thomas A. Bowden 1960-2019
58, of Dover, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home following a long battled illness. A son of Betty (Scott) Bowden of Seward, Pa. and the late James Bowden, Thomas was born May 7, 1960 in Johnstown, Pa. Thomas graduated from Laurel Valley High School in 1978. Following his high school graduation, he enlisted with the United States Navy and served as an electrician until his retirement in 1998. Thomas was extremely proud of his military career and was deployed many times throughout the world. He was recently working at Poly Flex Technologies in Baltic and was a member of the Tusco Rifle Club. Thomas enjoyed making creations out of Lego's as well as collecting and shooting guns and collecting knives and model trains. He loved to watch movies and reading, his flashlights and sweets as well as preparing home cooked meals. Most of all he loved to laugh while spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Leah (Kurjian) Bowden whom he married on October 15, 2016; his daughters, Krista Bowden and Mariah Unger both of Medina; his siblings, Scott (Esther) Bowden of Cincinnati, Elizabeth Locher and Essie Bowden both of Seward, Pa. and his P-U-P-P-Y, Eddy. Thomas was preceded in death by his father; his first wife, Debbie (White) Bowden who passed away on October 7, 2002; and his brother, Jimmy Bowden.
In keeping with Thomas' wishes, there will be no calling hours and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at Rittman, Ohio with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Thomas by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Thomas' memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 22, 2019