Thomas Andrew "Tom" Weaver 1928-2019
Age 90, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Tom was born on July 12, 1928, on the family farm at Dover after "God looked down on His planned paradise and said – I need a caretaker. So God made a farmer." Tom was a kind and gentle man, and enjoyed living his life on the farm. He took great pride in his Angus beef cattle. One might even call him the "cow whisperer" as the cows – or "boss" – as he referred to them - seemed to understand his commands through his soft-spoken voice. He also had a passion for the many dogs he cared for throughout the years. Tom was a good hearted and generous man – helping many people in time of need – but never expecting anything in return. Tom was also a strong, handsome and hardworking man, and enjoyed the acquaintance of his many friends. He also shared stories of his younger days mentioning that he was quite a good roller skater with no limit to his roller-skating ability as he especially enjoyed skating backward. Tom was honorably discharged from military service on February 7, 1955. Even though Tom never married, he treasured his family by reuniting them even more so during these last four years. Tom's family loved him so much and enjoyed their time together, and especially enjoyed his subtle humor. When asked how he was, he jokingly replied with "Old enough to know better – too young to resist"!
Tom will be deeply missed by his survivors which include sibling, Rita Weaver Sulcer of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews, Paul Weaver, Jr. of New Philadelphia, Barbara Weaver Scott (Mark) of Bolivar, Dianne Weaver Benson (Stephen) of New Philadelphia, Judy Weaver Busick (Randal) of Milford, Mich., Richard "Skip" Weaver (Priscella) of Terre Haute, Ind., Dave Kennedy of Mineral City, Vicky Sulcer Hugo (Marty) of Columbus, Bob Weaver (Marilyn) of Roseville, Calif., and Clarke Weaver of Jupiter, Fla. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Emma Machan Weaver; brothers, George, Paul, Maurice and Dale, as well as his niece, Nancy Sulcer Kennedy.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Dover Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon reception will follow the graveside service in the Hospitality Room of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover, 5600 N. Wooster Avenue, Dover, OH 44622. The family wishes to extend its most sincere thanks to the staff at The Inn at Northwood Village in Dover where Tom had been a resident since October 18, 2016. The staff is very well trained and extremely knowledgeable, using their expertise to meet Tom's every need. They enjoyed his laughter and whistling, and treated him with respect and dignity while providing genuine care, making sure Tom was comfortable and enjoyed living the life he deserved. Tom's family is extremely grateful for their many kindnesses. Instead of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Tom's memory be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue, SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Avenue, Dover, OH 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tom by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019