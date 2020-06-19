THOMAS C. "TOMCAT" GUSTINA
Thomas C. Gustina "Tomcat"

Age 61, of Piedmont, Ohio, died Wednesday evening, June 18, 2020, due to an auto accident. He was born October 23, 1958 at Martins Ferry, OH, to James Gustina and the late Catherine Morgan Gustina. He was retired from the Harrison County Highway Department. A 1978 graduate of Lakeland High School and a member of the Moorefield Twp. VFD and enjoyed farming with his Dad on the family farm.

Surviving along with his father are three sisters: Joyce 'Mike' Tobin, Freeport, Cindy Bear, Piedmont and Betty Ann Moore, Flushing; four nephews: Jamie, Brent, Adam, and Matt Bear; six great nephews and two great nieces; an Aunt Doris Morgan, Delaware, OH.

The family will have calling at the Bond Funeral Home, Londonderry on Saturday 11:00 a.m. to time of service at 1:00 p.m. Public graveside services will be Saturday follow the service at Moorefield Cemetery. Bond Funeral Home,

Londonderry is assisting the family. Website:

BondFuneralHome.net

Bond Funeral Home, Londonderry, (740) 658-3673

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

