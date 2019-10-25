|
Thomas Charles May
69, of New Philadelphia, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in his residence. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on Jan. 3, 1950, Tom was a son of Frances E. Barnish May of Dover and the late Charles T. May, Sr. Following his 1968 graduation from New Philadelphia, Tom worked for Kroger and later was employed by the former Stone Container at New Philadelphia where he worked as a press operator prior to his retirement in 2012. Tom was a man of few words but his deep love for his family was never mistaken. His family recalled camping trips to Atwood Lake and shared that two constants in his life was his willingness to help others and his hard work ethic. Tom never met a stranger or rarely went anywhere he didn't run into some he knew which was likely a result of his daily trips to "The Office" to meet up with friends at Denny's Restaurant in New Philadelphia. He loved mowing his lawn, gardening, riding his motorcycle, cooking, vacationing and taking cruises. When he was young, he sang with a group of friends in a local band and carried his love of singing over to karaoke.
He will be deeply missed by his companion of 22 years and wife, whom he married on June 3, 2011, the former Aimee Toland; his children, Daniel May of Florida; twin daughters, Dianna (fiancé, Bobby Holmes) McIntosh of Tennessee, Deana (Joel) May-Thomas of North Carolina; and Matthew (fiancée, Jessica Nguyen) May of North Canton; his grandchildren, MaKenna McIntosh, Georgia McIntosh, Brandyn Thomas, and Brody May and a great-granddaughter, Ma'leah Kelly. Completing the family are his siblings, April Brick, Charles (Peggy) May all of New Philadelphia and Eugene (Joyce) May of Maine; several nieces and nephews and three special nephews, Noah, Braden and Gary; his mother-in-law, Vicki (W.C. Hunsucker) Hopkins of West Lafayette; his father-in-law, Warren Toland of New Philadelphia and his grandmother-in-law, Alice Miller of New Philadelphia. In addition to his father, Tom was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Fritz Brick; a father-in-law, Jim Hopkins and a mother-in-law, Dina Toland.
The family will greet guests on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia from 1-4 p.m. Pastor Scott Snyder will lead a service celebrating Tom's life in the funeral home's chapel on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. A meal and fellowship will immediately follow the service in HOPE Christian Community Church, 1840 Hicks Avenue NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tom by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 25, 2019