Thomas Charles Parker
75, of Strasburg/Bolivar area died Friday June 5, 2020 in his residence. A 1964 graduate of Strasburg, he owned and operated Bloo Excavation and Water Well Drilling for 25 years.
Survived by his wife Suzanne (Littleton) Parker, daughter Stacey (Chris) Fallot, son Clay (Emily) parker, three grandchildren and brother Robert Parker.
No public services are planned. Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 8, 2020.