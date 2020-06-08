Thomas Charles Parker
Thomas Charles Parker

75, of Strasburg/Bolivar area died Friday June 5, 2020 in his residence. A 1964 graduate of Strasburg, he owned and operated Bloo Excavation and Water Well Drilling for 25 years.

Survived by his wife Suzanne (Littleton) Parker, daughter Stacey (Chris) Fallot, son Clay (Emily) parker, three grandchildren and brother Robert Parker.

No public services are planned. Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
