Thomas D. "Tom" Stilgenbauer
Age 71, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Community Hospice's Truman House. Born January 12, 1948, in Dover, he was a son of the late Ray and Mary Sherer Stilgenbauer. Tom graduated from Midvale High School in 1966, and, on April 17th of that year, married his sweetheart, Marla Kaye Renicker, in New Philadelphia's Holmes United Methodist Church. Tom and Marla set about the difficult but rewarding work of farming. The couple were true partners all of their married life, and were blessed with a daughter, Carol. Marla preceded Tom in death, just under a year ago, on November 15, 2018. Tom was a 50-year member of Carpenters Local 69 of Canton, and was a jack-of-all-trades. For 26 years, he owned and operated T & S Acoustics, Inc. of New Philadelphia. He was a member of Jerusalem Church in New Philadelphia. Tom enjoyed hard work, and especially enjoyed raising beef cattle. Some of his favorite pastimes - almost always shared with Marla - were motorcycle riding, following NASCAR and going to the races at Midvale Speedway. In the past, Tom transported race cars for Bill Bitticker and Doc Kinsey, and was a member of the Farmer Smith race team.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol (Dennis Molnar) Bryant; his grandson, whom he cherished, Corey (Samantha Tate) Allen; his sisters, Judy Siber and Sally Reichman; his brothers, Rick (Lisa), Jeff (Ruthie) and Bob (Sharon) Stilgenbauer; the mother who raised him, Betty Stilgenbauer; his mother-in-law, Norma Jean Renicker; his sister-in-law, Joyce (Tom) Boitnott; his brother-in-law, Mark (Joy) Renicker; and his nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for both Tom and Marla will be held Saturday, October 12, at 11 a.m., in Renner's Church Cemetery, 7620 Renner Rd. S.W., Fresno, with Rev. Dr. Thomas R. Hendershot officiating. Following the committal, there will be a lunch in Jerusalem Church. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Tom, please visit the obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019