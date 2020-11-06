1/1
THOMAS E. LUPI
1940 - 2020
Thomas E. Lupi

80, of Dover. Having a strong faith in God he placed his battle with pancreatic cancer in the Lords hands and peacefully passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born February 16, 1940, he was the son of the late Stanley C. and Dorothy (Snedeker) Lupi. He was a 1958 graduate of Uhrichsville High School and retired from The Gradall Company after 43 years.

Tom married Carol J. Daniels of Dover in 1963 and together they raised two children, Scott and Shannon. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Shawntay, Landon and Clint of South Dakota and Benjamin (Courtney Moreland) Diosi of Bowerston; two sisters, Beverly (Gerald) Yakley of Sugarcreek and Patti (Tom) Feeney of Strasburg. In addition to his parents, three brothers preceded him in death; infant brother David, Richard and James Lupi. His love of and desire to care for his family was evident to all who knew him. His friendships were just as meaningful.

In keeping with Tom's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. The Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
