Thomas E. Phillippi
81, of Brookshire, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2019 following complications from surgery. He was the son of the late Bruce and Arlene (Mullet) Phillippi. Tom graduated from Dover High School in 1955 and has never missed a high school reunion. He also attended Ohio State University. Tom served his country in the United States Air Force, completing his six year tour of duty in 1962. After 35 years of service he retired from Honeywell Corp, then was employed at Atwood Oceanics for seven years. Tom was a pilot. He not only loved flying, he loved being an aircraft mechanic, and built his own plane.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ruth (Polen) Phillippi. He is survived by his wife, Glenda (Adler) Phillippi; his daughters, Donna (Albert) Martinez and Bonnie (David) Baker; two sons, Tom (Becky) Phillippi and Bruce (Dana) Phillippi and a step son, Shaun (Camellia) Adler. Grandchildren include Donna Marie Martinez, Ashley Phillippi, Tray Phillippi, Amanda Gronemeyer, David Phillippi, Pat Adler and Cohen Adler. Surviving siblings are his sisters, Barbara (Ray) Chumney and Sally (Charles) Baker.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10th at the First United Methodist Church in Brookshire Texas. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
