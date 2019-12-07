Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
the First United Methodist Church
Brookshire, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Phillippi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Phillippi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Phillippi Obituary
Thomas E. Phillippi

81, of Brookshire, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2019 following complications from surgery. He was the son of the late Bruce and Arlene (Mullet) Phillippi. Tom graduated from Dover High School in 1955 and has never missed a high school reunion. He also attended Ohio State University. Tom served his country in the United States Air Force, completing his six year tour of duty in 1962. After 35 years of service he retired from Honeywell Corp, then was employed at Atwood Oceanics for seven years. Tom was a pilot. He not only loved flying, he loved being an aircraft mechanic, and built his own plane.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ruth (Polen) Phillippi. He is survived by his wife, Glenda (Adler) Phillippi; his daughters, Donna (Albert) Martinez and Bonnie (David) Baker; two sons, Tom (Becky) Phillippi and Bruce (Dana) Phillippi and a step son, Shaun (Camellia) Adler. Grandchildren include Donna Marie Martinez, Ashley Phillippi, Tray Phillippi, Amanda Gronemeyer, David Phillippi, Pat Adler and Cohen Adler. Surviving siblings are his sisters, Barbara (Ray) Chumney and Sally (Charles) Baker.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10th at the First United Methodist Church in Brookshire Texas. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -